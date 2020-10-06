The mayor of Pelee Island is thrilled with the episode of CBC TV's award-winning show Still Standing that aired last night on the main network.

Host Johnny Harris pops out to unique places across Canada, learning all about the region and the people who live there.

The show's first episode of the season was all about Pelee Island, featuring segments on the island's ecological issues like the challenges with high water levels and erosion.

Mayor Ray Durocher believes the segment will go a long way toward promoting the island to tourists.

"We started saying we're the best kept secret in Canada. I don't think we're going to be able to say that anymore," he said. "It's got a boost not only the tourism and the island, but the tourism, all of Essex County."

The episode was filmed last fall before the COVID-19 pandemic, and was one that stood out for host Harris.

"It was fantastic ... it was stunning the whole time, and it's gorgeous it's a beautiful island it's got beaches, we did some bike riding, sipping wine in the afternoon sun it was very sort of idyllic," he said.

"I've sort of got a busy schedule but that was one place I didn't want to leave."

WATCH | Still Standing host Jonny Harris visitis Pelee Island:

Pelee Island featured on CBC's Still Standing 1:58 Host Jonny Harris learned about the community and challenges they face like rising water levels and algae blooms. 1:58

But Harris was also very interested in the environmental issues the island faces.

"It's such a haven for wildlife, endangered wildlife, it's a very important migration point for monarch butterflies and birds of all kinds travelling from the tropics up to the borealis forest to mate," Harris said, explaining he learned this from an ornithologist on the island.

"One of the challenges is development. They're really sort of leaning on tourism for their survival right now and it's difficult. You can't just show up and buy some land and build a big hotel because everything has to be closely scrutinized as far as its impact on the environment."

Harris took a bike ride with Pelee Island former mayor Rick Masse. The episode was filmed last fall before the pandemic began. (Chris Armstrong Photography/CBC)

Durocher said tourism has been off this summer because of the pandemic but he feels it will improve next year.

Next week, the township council will vote on whether to hold the annual pheasant hunt next fall and winter. It was cancelled this year due to the pandemic.

"It's a tough decision. I wish I had a crystal ball, but I'm hoping even if we don't have the pheasant hunt, that tourism is going to be a big part next year," said the mayor.

Council has to decide now whether to buy the birds in March.

Durocher said many of the hunters come from the states and if they can't come next year it might be too expensive to invest in the birds.

You can watch Still Standing on CBC Television or stream for free on CBC Gem.