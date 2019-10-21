Pedestrian hit, injured in west Windsor collision
Windsor police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car Saturday evening.
Around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to Tecumseh Road W. at Felix Avenue, where an adult man had been hit by a vehicle.
Police spoke to the driver involved, who was still on the scene.
The man hit was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.