Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian hit, injured in west Windsor collision
Windsor

Pedestrian hit, injured in west Windsor collision

Windsor police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car Saturday evening.

The man hit was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

CBC News ·
The man hit was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. (Tom Addison/CBC)

Windsor police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car Saturday evening.

Around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to Tecumseh Road W. at Felix Avenue, where an adult man had been hit by a vehicle. 

Police spoke to the driver involved, who was still on the scene. 

The man hit was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories