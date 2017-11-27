Pedestrian struck by truck in Lakeshore

A tractor trailer struck a pedestrian Monday in Lakeshore.

Around 12:30 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police and emergency services responded to a collision on County Road 22 near West Pike Creek Road.

A tractor trailer travelling east struck a pedestrian crossing the road.

The 74-year-old man was taken to an area hospital, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Essex County OPP.

More from CBC Windsor: