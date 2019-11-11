Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Kingsville, OPP say

A 19-year-old man is recovering in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Kingsville.

Police responded to a "motor vehicle pedestrian collision" Sunday at about 9 p.m. at the intersection of Division Road and Pearl Street.

The man was crossing Division Road when he was struck by a pickup truck heading northbound, police say.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital where he was treated for serious injuries. Police say they are not life threatening, however.

The intersection was closed for about six hours OPP completed their investigation.

Police say no charges are expected to be laid, but further information will be provided as it becomes available.

