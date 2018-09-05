Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian struck in Kingsville has OPP looking for witnesses

The victim, described as a teenage boy, was operating a non-motorized scooter when he was hit by a pickup truck.

Kingsville OPP are looking for witnesses after a pickup truck collided with a pedestrian.

The incident occurred Monday at the intersection of Jasperson Drive and Peachwood Drive at about 6:45 p.m.

The pedestrian was operating a non-motorized scooter when he was struck and sustained "significant but non-life threatening" injuries.

Police say the driver of the truck was identified after reporting the collision.

