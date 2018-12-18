Pedestrian with life-threatening injuries after east Windsor collision
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after an east Windsor collision.
Tecumseh at Banwell will be closed for the next several hours
A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after an east Windsor collision.
Shortly before 10 a.m., Windsor police closed eastbound Tecumseh Road at Banwell Road due to an accident.
An investigation is now underway and accident reconstruction teams are on site.
The road is expected to be closed for the next several hours.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
UPDATE: Collision investigation at Tecumseh Road and Banwell Road - Pedestrian struck with potentially life-threatening injuries -Accident Reconstruction on scene - Plz avoid area for the next several hours- <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YqgTraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YqgTraffic</a> <br>Case 18-106867—@WindsorPolice