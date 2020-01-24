Pedestrian dies in South Windsor collision

Windsor Police are looking for witnesses to a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Around 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, police responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a car on Dougall Avenue at Medina Street in South Windsor.

A woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Officers talked with the driver of a white Ford Focus, which had stopped at the scene and determined this vehicle was involved in the collision.

Accident reconstruction and forensic identification officers processed the scene. The street was not fully re-opened to traffic until Friday morning. The matter remains under active investigation.

More from CBC Windsor: