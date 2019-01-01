Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian killed in New Year's Eve collision in Chatham

Police in Chatham continue to probe a fatal collision involving a vehicle and male pedestrian. It happened around 6:15 p.m., Monday, Dec. 31 on St Clair Street near Crerar Drive.

Chatham-Kent police probe a fatal 2018 New Year's Eve collision in Chatham. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

One man is dead following a New Year's Eve collision between a vehicle and pedestrian in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent police say it happened around 6:15 p.m. on St Clair Street near Crerar Drive.

The victim succumbed to his injuries later that night in hospital.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

No word yet on possible charges against the driver or what led to the collision.

The deceased's name has not been released.

