OPP investigating pedestrian killed on Hwy. 401
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a pedestrian hit and killed on Highway 401 Saturday.
Police have determined no charges will be laid
Around 10 p.m. Oct. 5, OPP and Essex-Windsor EMS responded to Highway 401 near Manning Road in the town of Lakeshore.
The highway was closed for 2.5 hours for police to investigate. Police have determined no charges will be laid but their investigation remains open.