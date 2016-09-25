Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle on Highway 401
Windsor

Police say the collision happened Friday at about 10 p.m. (File Photo)

A 28-year-old woman from Windsor, Ont., has died after being struck by a vehicle, according to OPP.

Police say the collision happened Friday at about 10 p.m. on Highway 401 — about four kilometres west of Manning Road.

The westbound lanes of Highway 401 in that area were closed for six hours while police conducted their investigation.

OPP have not said whether anyone will be charged.

