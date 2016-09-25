Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle on Highway 401
Police say the collision happened Friday at about 10 p.m. on Highway 401 — about four kilometres west of Manning Road.
OPP have not said whether anyone will be charged
A 28-year-old woman from Windsor, Ont., has died after being struck by a vehicle, according to OPP.
The westbound lanes of Highway 401 in that area were closed for six hours while police conducted their investigation.
