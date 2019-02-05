Skip to Main Content
Road closed, pedestrian with life-threatening injuries after Sarnia collision

Road closed, pedestrian with life-threatening injuries after Sarnia collision

Confederation Line is closed through Sarnia for investigation after a pedestrian was hit.

The male pedestrian is in his 80s

CBC News ·
(Sarnia Police/Facebook)

Confederation Line is closed through Sarnia for investigation after a pedestrian was hit. 

Sarnia police have closed the road between Waterworks Road and Mandaumin Line in both directions for investigation. 

Around 6 p.m. Monday, a male pedestrian in his 80s was hit. He has been transferred to London with life-threatening injuries.

More from CBC Windsor:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us