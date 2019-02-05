Road closed, pedestrian with life-threatening injuries after Sarnia collision
Confederation Line is closed through Sarnia for investigation after a pedestrian was hit.
The male pedestrian is in his 80s
Confederation Line is closed through Sarnia for investigation after a pedestrian was hit.
Sarnia police have closed the road between Waterworks Road and Mandaumin Line in both directions for investigation.
Around 6 p.m. Monday, a male pedestrian in his 80s was hit. He has been transferred to London with life-threatening injuries.