A man has died after being struck by a vehicle late Wednesday night.

The incident happened near the corner of Wyandotte Street E. and George Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

When police arrived, EMS were already on the scene helping the injured man, who was transported to hospital and later pronounced dead. Police spoke with a driver they believe may have hit the pedestrian and seized their vehicle.

Windsor police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has dashcam footage from that time to contact them. They would also like to hear from anyone who may have given first aid to the injured man before EMS arrived.