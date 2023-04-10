Content
Man, 69, dead after car crash in Windsor, police say

A 69-year-old man is dead after a car crash at the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Kildare Road on Saturday, according to police.

Windsor police say no charges have been laid

A 69-year-old male was transported to the hospital on Saturday and later died from his injuries. (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC)

A man is dead after a car crash in south Walkerville on Saturday, according to Windsor police. 

Gary Francoeur, director of corporate communications at Windsor Police Service, said officers responded to a report of a car crash involving a pedestrian at Tecumseh Road East and Kildare Road on Saturday afternoon.

"The pedestrian, a 69-year-old male, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and subsequently died from his injuries," Francoeur told CBC News in an email Monday.

He said no criminal charges have been laid at this time.

The road was closed in all directions for a few hours while the accident reconstruction unit investigated on Saturday evening before reopening around 8 p.m.

