Man, 69, dead after car crash in Windsor, police say

A man is dead after a car crash in south Walkerville on Saturday, according to Windsor police.

Gary Francoeur, director of corporate communications at Windsor Police Service, said officers responded to a report of a car crash involving a pedestrian at Tecumseh Road East and Kildare Road on Saturday afternoon.

"The pedestrian, a 69-year-old male, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and subsequently died from his injuries," Francoeur told CBC News in an email Monday.

The WPS is currently investigating a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. One person has been sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Tecumseh Rd and Kildare Rd. is closed in all directions. Please use alternate routes around the area until further notice. <a href="https://t.co/sAblJzO6NR">pic.twitter.com/sAblJzO6NR</a> —@WindsorPolice

He said no criminal charges have been laid at this time.

The road was closed in all directions for a few hours while the accident reconstruction unit investigated on Saturday evening before reopening around 8 p.m.