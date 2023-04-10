Man, 69, dead after car crash in Windsor, police say
Windsor police say no charges have been laid
A man is dead after a car crash in south Walkerville on Saturday, according to Windsor police.
Gary Francoeur, director of corporate communications at Windsor Police Service, said officers responded to a report of a car crash involving a pedestrian at Tecumseh Road East and Kildare Road on Saturday afternoon.
"The pedestrian, a 69-year-old male, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and subsequently died from his injuries," Francoeur told CBC News in an email Monday.
The WPS is currently investigating a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. One person has been sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Tecumseh Rd and Kildare Rd. is closed in all directions. Please use alternate routes around the area until further notice. <a href="https://t.co/sAblJzO6NR">pic.twitter.com/sAblJzO6NR</a>—@WindsorPolice
He said no criminal charges have been laid at this time.
The road was closed in all directions for a few hours while the accident reconstruction unit investigated on Saturday evening before reopening around 8 p.m.