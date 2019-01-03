Pedestrian struck December dies, no charges from Windsor police yet

A woman who was hit by a car at Banwell Road and Tecumseh Road East in December has died.

Windsor police say the pedestrian's death was confirmed Wednesday.

On Dec. 18 at around 9:30 a.m., police was called to the intersection, where the woman was sent to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The Accident Reconstruction Unit processed the scene. The intersection was closed for roughly six hours for investigation.

Windsor police say there are no charges laid yet and the investigation remains active.

