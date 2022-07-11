The City of Windsor, Ont., says boat tours to Peche Island will start sailing this month following a two-year pause because of the pandemic.

Boat tours will begin the week of July 18, bringing passengers from Lakeview Park Marina to the island.

Tours are scheduled Wednesday, Thursday and Saturdays each week, depending on the weather, from this month until October. On those days, tours begin at 10 a.m. ET, with the last ride to the island at 2 p.m.

Six passengers can travel on each crossing. It costs $7.75 per person round trip and children under three ride free.

The city recommends people sign up in advance for their trips, with registration opening this Wednesday.

The city says that prior to the pandemic, in 2019, about 1,300 people took the boat trip to the island.

Those looking to book can phone 519-255-1161.

Pets, bikes and other large equipment are not permitted on the boat due to safety precautions.