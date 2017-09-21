City-run boat tours to Peche Island on hold

The City of Windsor-run boat tours to Peche Island are on hold because of high water levels.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens made the announcement at Monday's city council meeting.

According to communications director Jason Moore, the trails on the island have too much water on them.

"You can't walk the trails so [there's] no point in taking tours over until it dries out," said Moore.

The island is still accessible to public with their own transportation. Washrooms and the pavilion are also still open.

Moore said they plan to start the tours back up as soon as possible.