Peach lovers, get ready — Essex County peaches coming off the trees

Local peach lovers, rejoice!

The highly-coveted fruit is finally making its way off the trees in Essex County.

It's been a season full of delays thanks to a wet, cold spring.

On Wednesday, The Fruit Wagon, a popular farm stand on County Road 50 in Harrow, Ont., posted that local peaches were available — about a week later than normal.

Reaction was immediate.

"We had people at the stand in less than 10 minutes," said Doug Balsillie, who runs the farm with his wife Leslie. "People have been bugging us for two weeks now, about when are the peaches are going to be ready."

Basillie says despite the delays, the rest of the season is looking okay.

"The last four or five weeks we've turned around with a fair bit of heat and actually, we're actually on our fifth week of irrigating," he said. "We went from being too wet to too dry right away."

Peach lovers rejoice! Essex County peaches are finally available. We got an update on the fruit season from Doug Balsillie from The Fruit Wagon in Harrow. 6:53

Balsillie says most fruit tree varieties are likely six to eight days behind schedule — but he isn't concerned.

"As long as the season progresses normally, it's not a big deal one way or another — it's just later," he said.

He expects local peaches will be available until mid-September.