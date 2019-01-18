Windsor students worry tuition and OSAP changes may mean no school, fewer services

While Ontario plans to cut post-secondary education tuition by 10 per cent, students aren't all optimistic about their future financial situations.

Along with the reduction, the government is also overhauling the Ontario Student Assistance Plan (OSAP) and eliminating free tuition for students with a household income of less than $50,000.

Mary-Ellen Bryant, first-year student at St. Clair College, worries if she doesn't qualify for OSAP next year, she might have to take a break from college.

"I have two part-time jobs. And even with that, it's hard to cover everything," she said. Her family isn't contributing anything and the OSAP cheque that arrived a few days ago helped put things "back in positive" for her.

Even though there is a planned 10 per cent tuition reduction, Bryant said that wouldn't help someone in her situation who relies heavily on OSAP.

A day before Ontario announced changes to OSAP, some students were happy to see tuition will be lowered. 0:26

She may have to dip into her savings to pay for school next year, or ask her family for help — something she describes as being an awkward position to be in.

"Honestly I think a lot of people, including myself, would probably not go rather than asking for help from family."

More details needed

John Fairley, vice president of college communications at St. Clair College, said a 10 per cent decrease in tuition is "a little concerning."

And at the University of Windsor, the reduction will lead to a loss of $10 million for the school, according to interim president Douglas Kneale.

"We saw this coming," said interim president Douglas Kneale.

After the new provincial government was elected, he said the school started to model different types of funding cuts to prepare for when they arrived.

In the province's plan, there's also a push to allow students to pay only what is necessary in student fees. Kneale said the school is waiting to hear back from the Ministry of Training, Colleges and Universities for the "technical details."

So far the ministry has only given a high-level look at which fees would be considered compulsory, which Kneale said includes "health and wellness, academic support, athletics and recreation."

"We need more clarification than that."

Jeremiah Bowers worries about funding cuts to student services with the government's plans to reduce tuition by 10 per cent. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

These changes to OSAP and student fee collection policies are just what Jeremiah Bowers feared.

He's the president of the University of Windsor Students' Alliance. When Ontario announced it was cutting tuition fees back by 10 per cent Wednesday, Bowers worried what it would mean for what the school will be able to offer.

"We're concerned that with a tuition cut, that's lost revenue for the university, and therefore that may mean cuts to services and programs which are essential to students," he said.

"But again, we always welcome a tuition cut, just not at the further expense of students."