Detroit-area police cat 'Pawfficer Badges' has died

The Troy police department says Pawfficer Badges has died.

The department had added the cat to its ranks in May 2018, after auditioning five felines from the Michigan Humane Society.

The cat was set to join the force for therapy support, and to make public appearances.

But she was diagnosed with feline leukemia, and had to retire before she assumed her duties.

The cat they got to replace her — Pawfficer Donut — is still on the job.