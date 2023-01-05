Pawsitively excited: Windsor woman working on Paw Patrol spin-off

Recent Sheridan College animation graduate Delaney Beaudoin is already hard at work. She's a 3-D animator with Jam Filled Entertainment working on Rubble & Crew, a Paw Patrol spin-off.

Being a 3-D animator is basically like being a puppeteer, she said.

"I'm pulling all of the strings to make the characters actually move and act. So, all of their big actions and gestures are the way they move their mouths, that's all what I do as an animator," Beaudoin said.

Getting the gig is a big deal. She said this could open doors to future projects, but she's happy working and learning on this show.

"I'm young, I have a I have a big career ahead of me, so I'm pretty comfortable just to stick with this for a while and I would and I would love to work on some bigger projects, some new projects, just a bunch of different styles. I would just love to try it all," Beaudoin said.

Before getting the job, Beaudoin worked on music videos for local artists. The experience now has her animating Rubble, a Paw Patrol fan favourite, and his construction family.

"They get to construct and demolish and just have somebody fun adventures and their new city called Builder Cove," she said.

The show takes a whole team to accomplish — months, even years of work for some projects, she said.

"It starts from script and storyboarding and hand-drawing planning and then it goes through a bunch of designers and then it goes through people who actually will model and sculpt the characters and the backgrounds and spaces that they live in, all on the computer," said Beaudoin.

Then it makes it to her team, which make them move and act, then onto a post-production team to light it, render it and put on all the finishing touches.

"It's a real treat to get to work on this, because even though it is a children's show and I'm like a 20-something, it's still amazing to work on and so fun to watch and get to know all the characters, all of their quirks and they're designs," she said.

The optimism and happiness of the character have rubbed off on Beaudoin.

"Even if something's kind of serious, they bring it back to a really 'paws-itive' place and that definitely rubs off on me and I'm sure my the other people on my crew as well," she said.

Takes a team

Aisha Ghali, director in animation for Smiley Guy Studios, helped Beaudoin with a short she made. Ghali said in school, while you learn you work solo, but out working in the field, it's another story.

"It's a collaborative art form. So in the industry, we sometimes refer to animators as actors who are all performing as one character. It's kind of like a unique art in that respect," she said.

It's a good time for new animation grads, Ghali said.

"The industry has been in such a boom in the past few years because of the rising need for digital content. So this is such great news for the Canadian studios because that means that we can retain a lot more of our grads and I just hope that we can keep seeing that moving forward," she said.

Rubble & Crew debuts on Nickelodeon on Feb. 3. Beaudoin said it should then be broadcast on a Canadian network.