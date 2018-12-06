Paul Martin Building to be temporary home for Windsor Public Library: sources

CBC News has learned the historic Paul Martin Building will be the new temporary home of the main branch of the Windsor Public Library.

Sources confirm to CBC News the city has acquired the building from the federal government for $1 — contingent on the building being utilized for a municipal use, and the library fits that requirement.

Further details will be unveiled Wednesday morning.

There is a joint news conference scheduled for 10:30 a.m., including Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and Steven MacKinnon, the parliamentary secretary to Carla Qualtrough, the minister of public services and procurement and accessibility.

The Paul Martin Building fell into a state of disrepair years ago. (Joana Draghici/CBC)

The library is expected to be housed on multiple floors on the west side of the Paul Martin Building. There is also the possibility the Paul Martin Building could become the permanent location for the main branch.

Downtown Mission purchase

The central branch is currently located at 850 Ouellette Ave.

The location was sold to the Downtown Mission last year and the organization will get possession of the building on June 28 this year. Downtown Mission will be renovating the first floor of the Ouellette location and completely move in by June 2020.

The University of Windsor's law school considered moving into the historic building before pulling out of the deal because it would be too expensive. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Initially, the library was supposed to move into the new city hall on the third, fourth and fifth floors, as its temporary home, after the Downtown Mission takes possession of the Ouellette location.

Paul Martin Building renovations

The future of the Paul Martin building had been in discussion for years, ever since it had fallen into a state of disrepair.

For years there was scaffolding lining the sides of the heritage building to protect pedestrians from stone that could fall from the decaying structure.

The City of Windsor had asked the provincial government for $20 million to renovate the building last year. The University of Windsor's law school also considered moving into the space at one point.

However, the university decided to pull out of that deal because it would cost too much without funding from the province.