Patrons can use computers at Windsor Public Library central branch starting Monday

The public will be able to use the computers at Windsor Public Library's (WPL) central branch starting Monday, July 27.

"Computer and internet access is a fundamental community service which was suspended with our closure in March," said Ward 3 Coun. and WPL Board Chair Rino Bortolin said in a news release.

"Not only do public libraries help people get online and develop their digital skills, a large segment of the low-income and marginalized community depend on the access. We are very pleased to be re-opening," he said.

The trial period will run all week at the branch at 185 Ouellette Ave. Afterwards, the library says "a decision will be made on the feasibility and practicality of gradually opening the doors at all branches."

The statement said the branch will only be open for computer access — curbside book pickup will continue — adding that computer stations will be separated by plexiglass dividers and social distancing between stations will be in effect.

This will result in a reduced number of available computers with each session running for 45 minutes, with 15 minutes will be allocated to sanitizing the station.

According to the release, access to computers will be a "first come, first served" basis, so patrons are expected to wait, depending on computer availability.

No appointment necessary

"We are anxious to see our customers and provide the public library service our community needs," said library CEO Kitty Pope.

"We ask that the community be patient with us as we test how best to safely reopen our doors. Computer access is a small, but essential, first step. The health and safety of customers and staff is our primary consideration."

Central branch summer hours are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The library is closed Sunday.

People are asked to visit through the main entrance located at the back of the Paul Martin Building, accessible by Pitt Street W.