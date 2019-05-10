Child sex abuse victim comes face-to-face with priest who knew his abuser

An award-winning documentary about the sexual abuse of children by a Roman Catholic priest has become a source of support for one victim.

Prey — which recently won the $50,000 Rogers Audience Award for best Canadian documentary at the Hot Docs festival — tells the story of a survivor of Father Hod Marshall's sexual abuse.

Patrick McMahon, a Windsor man who was one of Marshall's many victims, appears in the documentary as he protests outside a few Windsor churches. During one of the protests, he is approached by Father Maurice Restivo who had just delivered mass inside.

Since that initial meeting last summer, McMahon and Restivo have stayed in contact through email. But they saw each other again on CBC's Windsor Morning.

"It was quite unexpected," said McMahon, recalling the first time he met Restivo. "We had chosen four churches somewhat randomly, so I had no expectation of whom might speak with me.

"Many people watched me and walked away — read my sign and ignored me. So I was quite pleased that Maurice chose to come down and engage me and I had a lot of respect for him for that."

Father Maurice Restivo is a member of the Basilian religious order of the Catholic Church — a congregation which Marshall was a member of before he died. (Windsor Morning)

The reason why Restivo's choice to engage with McMahon was so meaningful was because the sign he was holding was critical of the church, reading 'Ask me how you can share in my pain.'

"It was certainly uncomfortable," recalled Restivo. "I saw everybody walking past him, and I thought 'Somebody has to talk to him.'"

McMahon said the choice to converse with him was proof that Restivo was genuinely interested in discussing a very uncomfortable subject.

"Not just about my pain, but about the larger issue of the sexual abuse," said McMahon.

'Patrick's question was the right one'

Through their conversation, Restivo learned that McMahon had one goal — for people to understand what his pain was like so they could prevent future instances of sexual abuse.

Because of that, Restivo asked to share McMahon's story with the church congregation the following Sunday.

'Prey' follows a Canadian abuse survivor who chooses to pursue a public trial in order to shine a light on clergy sex abuse and attempt to hold the Catholic Church accountable. (Hot Docs)

But there was something Restivo didn't know when he spoke about the abuse McMahon suffered at the hands of Marshall to the entire congregation. Matt Gallagher — the director of Prey — was there.

"So that's in the film as well," said Restivo, adding he was "deeply moved" when he found out that McMahon had been waiting outside his church again.

"I think Patrick's question was the right one. In these past years, I've been convinced that the more we know about the other person and the more the other person feels, the less we're able to harm them."

Restivo speaking out against his own religious order

Like Marshall, Restivo is a member of the Basilian religious order of the Catholic Church. It's something which makes the subject matter all the more "hard to watch" for Restivo.

"I knew Hod Marshall. I knew all the other names that they mentioned in the film. I think I've met every single one of them," said Restivo, adding he felt a sense of relief that all of the names had been brought to light.

Even though the documentary takes direct aim at the Basilian religious order for allowing some priests to get away with sexual abuse, Restivo said he has no problem speaking out in support of victims.

There is one part of the film which is problematic for Restivo.

"Just the very beginning when Rob Talach, the lawyer, is taking delivery of his brand new Tesla," said Restivo. "This is just another lawyer making a lot of money.

"The judgement against the Basillian fathers was shocking, was deeply painful and it also shows that the jury thought that this is a very powerful and important moment ... The victims ought to be getting a lot of [the money]."

For McMahon, the judgement against the Basillian fathers — $2.6 million to be exact — was "glorious." He said he still stands by that statement because his biggest fight was ultimately against the "organization that enabled [Marshall] for 50 years."

"If the only way we can get through to that organization is financially, then that's what has to happen," said McMahon, adding he received a monetary settlement of $405,000.

Mending fences between Restivo and McMahon

For Restivo, the Brasillian order is walking a fine line between taking responsibility for what's happened over the years — and not. As a member himself, Restivo said there is an obligation to acknowledge Marshall's time in the congregation.

"I think that should be the stance of us as a congregation," said Restivo.

Though Restivo is firmly in support of McMahon's stance against the church, McMahon said he doesn't know if the two could ever maintain a friendship because of Restivo's membership with the Brasillian order.

"I have a bit of conflicted feelings on this. Personally, I would be very happy to sit down with you and my wife as well. And when I think about my family sitting with you — specifically, my children — I think back to my own childhood," said McMahon, speaking directly to Restivo.

"I had a constant succession of priests coming to my home and I think of the fact that there was not just one, but two convicted priests who were family friends of mine. Only one of them abused me ... It gives me pause when I talk to priests."

So what could the Brasillian religious order do to fix this? McMahon has two suggestions — one being a legitimate and sincere apology of the actions of Marshall's "enablers."

The second, he said, is for religious leaders to stop describing sexual abuse within the church as something which happens to people from "all walks of life, all faiths, all genders."

"You're either sticking your head in the sand or you're deliberately misleading," said McMahon. "You need to take responsibility for the actions of the people in your order and the people in the church — specifically, the priests."