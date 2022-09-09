Windsor's Patillo Apple Orchard is standing the test of time

Douglas Patillo discussing the history of the Patillo Apple Orchard and what he hopes the future of the family orchard will look like.

One hundred and fifty years ago, it was in the middle of nowhere.

Today, the Patillo Apple Orchard is hidden, surrounded by residential homes and development.

"It's right in the middle of expensive houses all around us," said Douglas Patillo, current owner of the orchard. "I didn't want to see our family history disappear."

George Patillo established the orchard in 1867. That was the year he brought his wife to live in the house that is still on the farm.

McIntosh apples growing on the Patillo Apple Orchard. Douglas Patillo expects picking season to last until the end of October. (Mike Evans/CBC)

When George died, Douglas did not want to see the farm become a residential area.

"There were a lot of people who thought they should be growing houses rather than apple trees," Douglas said. "So we bought the farm."

He said that due to the size of the property, it was not something that could be handed down to him.

A picture of George Patillo, the original owner of the Patillo Apple Orchard. His ancestor, Douglas, purchased the farm and is now the owner. (Mike Evans/CBC)

Today, about 400 trees are growing on the orchard. Douglas says he hopes the orchard will stay in the Patillo family.

"When Ryan, Jamie and Sam moved into the farm here, they kept this place up," he said. "I'm hoping that the next generation beyond Ryan and Jamie will continue and it'll always remain as such."

Douglas expects the picking season to last until the end of October.