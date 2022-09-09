Windsor's Patillo Apple Orchard is standing the test of time
Family orchard established in 1867
One hundred and fifty years ago, it was in the middle of nowhere.
Today, the Patillo Apple Orchard is hidden, surrounded by residential homes and development.
"It's right in the middle of expensive houses all around us," said Douglas Patillo, current owner of the orchard. "I didn't want to see our family history disappear."
George Patillo established the orchard in 1867. That was the year he brought his wife to live in the house that is still on the farm.
When George died, Douglas did not want to see the farm become a residential area.
"There were a lot of people who thought they should be growing houses rather than apple trees," Douglas said. "So we bought the farm."
He said that due to the size of the property, it was not something that could be handed down to him.
Today, about 400 trees are growing on the orchard. Douglas says he hopes the orchard will stay in the Patillo family.
"When Ryan, Jamie and Sam moved into the farm here, they kept this place up," he said. "I'm hoping that the next generation beyond Ryan and Jamie will continue and it'll always remain as such."
Douglas expects the picking season to last until the end of October.
With files from Mike Evans
