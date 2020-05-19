City searching for Transit Windsor executive director as current head plans retirement

Pat Delmore, executive director of Transit Windsor has announced he is retiring later this year, prompting the city to begin its search for his replacement.

Delmore has worked with the city for about 33 years, and will be retiring later this year.

During the recent COVID-19 pandemic, Delmore oversaw the suspension of transit services due to safety concerns. Approximately 130 Transit Windsor staff members were laid off.

Meanwhile, the City of Windsor is beginning its search for Delmore's replacement, and has posted the job opening to its website.

