Windsor council hopefuls take lessons from a previous loss

Days out from the polls closing in Windsor, a pair of candidates are making sure they don't let previous election outcomes slow them down.

Both Joey Wright in Ward 5 and Kieran McKenzie in Ward 9 are trying to unseat incumbents who beat them in the 2014 race.

"We also learned quite a few tips and tricks from four years ago about going door-to-door," said Wright, who came in a distant third in 2014.

"How to approach people, how to keep out data collected and inputed into our Excel spreadsheets and that kind of stuff."

A pair of candidates hope to use the lessons they learned from 2014 to win in Windsor. 1:44

McKenzie knows what it takes to be part of a winning campaign as the legislative assistant to NDP Brian Masse.

That NDP base is a key component of his campaign.

"We also have people from the business community, labour from the cycling community, so it's a big broad and wide-ranging cross section of folks," said McKenzie.

McKenzie narrowly lost to Hilary Payne in 2014.