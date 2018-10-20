Windsor council hopefuls take lessons from a previous loss
Two candidates who lost in 2014 are trying to defeat incumbents
Days out from the polls closing in Windsor, a pair of candidates are making sure they don't let previous election outcomes slow them down.
Both Joey Wright in Ward 5 and Kieran McKenzie in Ward 9 are trying to unseat incumbents who beat them in the 2014 race.
"We also learned quite a few tips and tricks from four years ago about going door-to-door," said Wright, who came in a distant third in 2014.
"How to approach people, how to keep out data collected and inputed into our Excel spreadsheets and that kind of stuff."
McKenzie knows what it takes to be part of a winning campaign as the legislative assistant to NDP Brian Masse.
That NDP base is a key component of his campaign.
"We also have people from the business community, labour from the cycling community, so it's a big broad and wide-ranging cross section of folks," said McKenzie.
McKenzie narrowly lost to Hilary Payne in 2014.