Passengers stuck hours on VIA Rail train between Toronto and Windsor

Rana Al-Khulaidi describes what it was like on a recent trip from Toronto to Windsor that stopped near Ingersoll for hours because of mechanical problems.

A VIA Rail train carrying passengers on the Toronto-Windsor corridor was halted for hours on Tuesday night with mechanical problems, leaving hundreds of people stranded on a train without power, according to people onboard.

Passengers said the train was stopped near Ingersoll around 10:30 p.m. for five hours before many were moved onto a bus that took them to London.

But people traveling beyond London had to wait hours longer until another train arrived to get to stations in Chatham-Kent and Windsor.

CBC News has asked VIA Rail for an interview but has not received a response.

No working toilets

Rana Al-Khulaidi expected to arrive in Windsor at 11:45 p.m. from Toronto but said she didn't get to her destination until 8:30 a.m. the next day.

"I'm telling you, there's a lot of us. They're getting anxiety, screaming, yelling and they're getting tired of it," she said about the delay.

A VIA rail employee walks through a train while it sat for hours with passengers on board and no power just outside Ingersoll. (Submitted by Johanna Thompson)

She said passengers sat on-board the train without power for hours.

"No power, no toilet to use. And then there is there is no AC. I got anxiety," said Al-Khulaidi, who usually drives her car but took the train to relax.

"I wish I didn't do it."

London-bound travelers get buses, further delays for Windsor, Chatham passengers

Johanna Thompson was on the train traveling back to her home just outside of Chatham, a trip that usually takes about three hours, she said.

This trip took 12 hours.

"As the night wore on, people realized they were going to be late for jobs, school," said Thompson, who believed the train was nearly full of travelers.

"There was a lot of uncertainty."

Thompson said electricity stopped at one point during the delay and that the bathrooms were "gross and smelly" shortly after the train stopped.

<a href="https://twitter.com/VIA_Rail?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VIA_Rail</a> had a WERST experience of my life for toronto to windsor trip. Stuck in a train for more than 8 hours, without light or fresh air. Seriously <a href="https://twitter.com/VIA_Rail?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VIA_Rail</a> I am pretty confident that the worst service provider gives you a best experience than this one. —@dhaval591995

Buses that arrived five hours into the delay were only used for passengers traveling to London, she said.

"Around then they said that a train is coming to get you from Oakville in two hours and I thought how at five hours in are they just sending someone for the rest of us now."

Al-Khulaidi said that staff told the Windsor-bound passengers "you have to wait because you guys is too far."

"We are looking at them and we told them can we get another bus, take us to Windsor," she said.

"I don't understand it."

Staff praised, company slammed

Thompson said that the staff on the train were excellent to work with.

"The people working on the train were doing absolutely the best they could and were amazing," said Thompson.

She said she's hesitant to take the train again.

"I know it's such a random incident but I don't feel confident in their ability to react quickly and decisively in those situations."

Al-Khulaidi said she was offered a free ticket from VIA rail as compensation for disrupted travel.

"Whose going to use the VIA Rail ticket when you have this experience?" she said.

