Sports fields vandalized across Windsor-Essex

Three parks in Windsor-Essex have been vandalized over the weekend, as pictures of the damaged sports fields are widely shared online.

Many are voicing concerns online about the damage to Windsor's Mic Mac Park, Stoney Point Park in Lakeshore and Co-An Park, which is jointly owned by Essex and Amherstburg.

"I think it's terrible. I can't believe someone would do those types of things to their community," Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain said.

"It has to be repaired now and it goes back on the taxpayer. So anyone who goes in and does that kind of damage, they're going to end up paying for some of the damage they've created," he said.

Amherstburg Deputy Mayor Leo Meloche, who's also a Co-An Committee board member, said he hasn't seen vandalism like this before.

"It's disheartening that vandals would even entertain something like that," Meloche said. "I grew up in this neighbourhood. That park has been part of many people's lives over the last few decades."

"It's an unfortunate situation that some people feel it's necessary to damage properties," he said.

Mic Mac Park is one of three parks that have been vandalized over the weekend. (Windsor Minor Football Association)

Kim Verbeek, Ward 2 councillor for the Town of Essex and a Co-An Park Committee board member, said she's saddened and frustrated about the park vandalism and hopes it won't be as costly as it initially appeared.

"We want to keep our diamonds in the best condition," she said, adding that the tarps at Co-An Park have also been taken down by the vandals.

A push for cameras

Verbeek said she's been pushing to have cameras installed in the park for years.

Kim Verbeek, Ward 2 Councillor for the Town of Essex and a Co-An Park Committee board member, says she's saddened and frustrated about the vandalism made to Co-An Park. (Joanne Bissonnette)

She said cameras "at least would have helped us find out or potentially I.D. the vandals. ... We have them in most of our town facilities. I think it would have been a great benefit to have now this past weekend."

Bain said there has been a variety of damage to Stoney Point Park, which made the ground dangerous for sports teams to play on.

"[It's] especially important to groups such as soccer fields that count on a level playing field. The fields aren't level. You can't hold a soccer match because of the danger to the soccer players."

Repair cost still unknown

He added the equipment, including the slides and swings at Stoney Point Park have also been damaged.

Each municipality is still assessing the damage, so they don't know yet how much repairs will cost.

"I'm just hoping that our police department is going to be able to somehow find these people and hold them responsible," Bain said.

People are urged to contact police to report any suspicious activity they might have seen.