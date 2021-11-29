Next step for Windsor parks $9.4 M upgrades

The tendering process has begun for $9.4 million dollars in upgrades to 32 playgrounds across Windsor.

The city will begin accepting bids later this week. City council approved the expenditure last July. It's part of $26 million in proposed park upgrades for the 2022 budget year. The plan will upgrade about 70 per cent of playgrounds in Windsor.

"These investments will improve our park system, our quality of life and healthy active living options for all citizens. This includes monument repair, redevelopment and design projects, multi-use trails and new lighting," said Mayor Drew Dilkens, speaking at a news conference at Cora Greenwood Park in the East Riverside area.

That park is among those slated for new playground equipment.

"It is important to remember that these design and improvement ideas came from you, the resident," said Ward 7 Coun. Jeewen Gill, referring to a consultation process the city undertook to determine the work needed.

Mayor Drew Dilkens and Coun. Jeewen Gill announce parks enhancements to take place over the next two years. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The city said the current playground equipment will remain in use until the new equipment is installed. Some of the work on the parks will also involve improving the safety of the parks, like adding solar lighting on trails.

"So you will see a trail accessibility components added, as well as some additional solar lighting to help make the the playgrounds more inviting and safe spaces for the community," said James Chacko, senior manager of parks.

One of the projects will involve moving the playground at Legacy Park to make way for the beacon which will house the Streetcar 351.

"The playground at Legacy Park is going to be relocated...just a couple of hundred metres to the east, still in the very eastern edge of Legacy just as you get into Dieppe along the riverfront. So that project is going to begin as well over the course of late winter or early spring," said Chacko.

The map outlining the 32 parks slated for new playground equipment. (City of Windsor)

The costs of the playgrounds will depend on the size.The smallest will cost around $225,000, for medium sized playgrounds about $315,000, and the largest will cost around $400,000 to replace.The work will be tendered out at the end of January with construction to being in March. The work is expected to be completed by December of 2023.