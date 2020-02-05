Parks Canada, OPP working to identify 'type and origin' of skeletal remains founds at Point Pelee
A government spokesperson said OPP are working with Parks Canada to "identify the type and origin of the remains."
Parks Canada spokesperson says more information will be provided as it becomes available
Ontario Provincial Police are working with Parks Canada to investigate skeletal remains found near the marsh at Point Pelee National Park.
The remains were found late Wednesday morning.
Brett Levitt with Parks Canada said more information will be provided as it becomes available.
