Parking minimums stopping expansion at brewery

There's no problem parking at Chapter Two Brewery, just off Walker Road. Most of their customers walk from the Walkerville or Ford City neighbourhoods.

But brewery owner and city councillor Chris Holt said he can't expand because he'd have to have more parking spots.

Holt said mandatory parking minimums mean that to expand the Chapter Two tap room by just 0.3 metres (one foot), he would need to add another parking space — and there's not room to do that.

Right now, there's about 45 parking spots outside the brewery, not including street parking.

"It's limiting us as a business. We would love to expand, buy a bigger system," said Holt.

Holt said in the core of the city, in smaller neighbourhoods, people walk to get where they need to go — so businesses in those areas shouldn't have the same kind of parking requirements as places like Costco or Devonshire Mall.

Different rules in BIAs

One thing hurting Chapter Two is that the business isn't located in a business improvement association.

"If we were located within a business improvement area, we would have drastically less parking requirements," said Holt.

"Within that geographical border, they might have off-street parking that businesses share and they can count street parking. So if there's a dress shop and a restaurant, and the dress shop operates during the day and the restaurant operates at night, each one doesn't have to provide 20 parking spaces."

The president of the Erie Street BIA, Filip Rocca said even with municipal lots nearby, sometimes people still complain about how far away they have to park.

"We do have customers complain about parking. People do have to walk. A lot of people want parking spots close to the location they're dining or shopping at," said Rocca.

Still, Rocca said he thinks mandatory minimums are a problem to development.

"I can see it being a big problem for the city. A lot of BIAs are looking to fill their storefronts and that's one more obstacle to open up in those areas," said Rocca.

Where Holt is located, he's expected to provide 'x' number of parking spaces, even though other businesses may end up using it or his customers who do park might use street parking.

No surprise to Holt

It wasn't a surprise to Holt that these minimums existed — after all, he is on the city planning committee.

Most people walk or ride their bike to Chapter Two Brewery. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

"Mandatory minimums is well regarded as being stifling. I knew that. But it gets frustrating as a business owner when you have the market, the demand, the product people are searching out ... but you can't meet the demand because of a bureaucratic necessity."

But, Holt said, because it is a bureaucratic thing, it's something that can be changed.

"We can change that. If the general public start to understand we don't need swaths of parking for everything. My fellow council colleagues, it will take some understanding on their part that different land uses require different kinds of services."

Holt plans to speak to the city planner, and see if any other businesses feel the same way.

