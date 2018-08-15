Skip to Main Content
Photos of suspects connected to downtown Windsor stabbing released

Two suspects are wanted by Windsor police after a downtown stabbing last Monday, where a 22-year-old man was attacked in the area of Park Street and Ouellette Avenue.

Windsor Police Service obtained surveillance footage of two suspects running away from the scene. (Windsor Police Service)

Windsor Police Service has released photos of two suspects in connection to a downtown Windsor stabbing last Monday, where a 22-year-old man was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after paramedics treated him on scene.

Video surveillance of suspects "running from the scene" were obtained by investigators, police say.

Both are described to be in their early 20s with olive skin and medium build. One is described as 5'6 and last seen wearing a black and white tracksuit with three stripes, and white running shoes. The second is described as 5'7 and last seen wearing a black shirt with a black zip-up jacket while carrying a white hat.

Police describe both suspects as being in their early 20s. (Windsor Police Service)

The stabbing happened near Ouellette Avenue and Park Street at around 1:15 a.m.

The victim was checking up on the two suspects who were allegedly following another man, police say.

And when he approached all three men — the two suspects and the individual allegedly being followed — one suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

Police did not say if the parties knew one another.

