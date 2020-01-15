Two youth arrested after assault at east end park, incident recorded on video

Two youth have been charged by Windsor police following an assault at a park in the city's east end.

Police said a young person had been assaulted at a park on Forest Glade Drive, near Rosebriar Road, on Monday evening. He suffered injuries that are not believed to be serious.

"This is not believed to be a random assault," police said in a news release.

Two youth have been arrested and are both facing a charge of assault. No weapons are believed to be involved in the incident.

The accused and victim cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said they are aware of a video of the assault and that's part of the investigation by the Major Crimes Branch.

CBC News has obtained a copy of a video that appears to show the assault, but we're not able to verify all of the details surrounding the recording.