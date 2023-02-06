Paramedics in Windsor-Essex vote 100% in favour of a strike

Amid contract negotiations, Essex-Windsor EMS paramedics on Monday voted 100 per cent in favour of a strike as the union points to understaffing as a significant problem.

If members do go on strike, ambulances would continue to respond to 911 calls. Ontario government legislation requires an essential ambulance services agreement to be in place so those services would continue in some way.

However, that agreement doesn't exist between the union and the County of Essex. A hearing is scheduled for April, when the Ontario Labour Relations Board will make a binding decision, according to CUPE 2974, which represents local paramedics.

In the meantime, CUPE 2974 president James Jovanovic said they're fighting for improvements to a system that "is putting our community at risk."

"It's heartbreaking to arrive late to a scene when a person is in critical need of a paramedic's help. And it's equally heartbreaking to see so many paramedics burning out due to the added stress placed on them by systemic deficiencies," said Jovanovic in a news release.

Nearly 40 paramedics with Essex-Windsor EMS are off work on workplace injuries. (Essex-Windsor EMS)

Nearly 40 paramedics are off work due to some sort of workplace injury.

Jovanovic said he's calling on Essex-Windsor EMS to resolve staffing issues by investing more in retention and recruitment efforts.

He said Essex-Windsor EMS is losing paramedics just as quickly as they're hiring new ones.

"Medics are struggling to keep up and patients are increasingly at risk as a result," said Jovanovic.

Compared to other emergency services, Jovanovic said, paramedics don't get the same compensation and have poorer working conditions.

He said it's not uncommon for paramedics in Windsor-Essex to skip meal breaks and work overtime to help offset staffing shortages.

"Unfortunately, in the past two years, we haven't seen any real action from Essex-Windsor EMS or the county council," said Jovanovic.

Essex-Windsor EMS Chief Bruce Krauter said he will not comment on the strike vote while negotiations are underway. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Essex-Windsor EMS Chief Bruce Krauter declined an interview as contract discussions continue, saying he's "committed to the bargaining process and to negotiating a fair contract."

CBC News also reached out to Essex County Warden Hilda MacDonald, who hadn't responded by publication time.