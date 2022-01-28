The union representing Windsor-Essex paramedics has promised to "communicate more clearly" after receiving backlash for tweeting opposition to vaccine mandates.

The statement issued Friday, however, stopped short of apologizing for a series of messages sent from the CUPE Local 2974 account on Thursday. The strongly-worded tweets stated an opposition to vaccine mandates, and suggested anyone who supports the mandates is "authoritarian," and has a "propensity for evil."

Those who are "too fearful to stand for freedom, will be the sacrificial pawns, used to protect the powerful," one post said.

On Friday, the union tweeted a long message in response to the controversy, stating it wanted to "clarify" and provide context to the earlier thread.

The local stated it supports vaccination efforts, and encouraged those who are able to get vaccinated, but does not support mandates.

"The purpose of the thread was to spark open debate and have a shared dialogue," the message states. "This is clear to not have been how it was interpreted."

Further context to previous thread. As always, we support vaccination while opposing mandates. Particularly in light of the introduction of contradictory policies, negating the originating intent. When we lose justification, we slide dangerously close to flirting with disaster <a href="https://t.co/VF5fiVNuxj">pic.twitter.com/VF5fiVNuxj</a> —@CupeMedics2974

The statement said that the post referring to people supporting vaccine mandates as having a "propensity for evil" was meant to be ironic.

The local also said while it does support the convoy of truck drivers heading to Ottawa, the use of images of the convoy in the thread did not indicate any direct connections to that movement.

"This local does not hesitate to denounce any fringe or extremist element that may be unknowingly embedded within" the convoy, the statement reads.

One health law expert, Timothy Caulfield described the original series of tweets as "shocking."

"It's a thread that seems to embrace conspiracy theories," he told CBC News on Thursday. "It's a thread that has a really threatening tone to it, almost like there's going to be retribution for those who have supported public health measures ... it's a pretty upsetting thread that I think can do real harm," said Caulfield, a professor at the University of Alberta and a Canada research chair in health law and policy.

Local president James Jovanovic told CBC News on Thursday the tweets are legitimate, and won't be deleted. He would not say who wrote or posted the tweets, but said he is standing by them.

Essex-Windsor EMS told CBC News via email on Thursday it does not support the tweets.