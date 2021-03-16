Here's what some Windsorites have learned one year into the pandemic
Meaningful connection, new hobbies and learning to slow down are what some Windsorites say they'll take away from the last year of the pandemic.
'To just slow down and really focus on what my purpose is'
COVID-19 first arrived in Windsor-Essex nearly a year ago and residents have decided there's some lessons they've learned and new habits they've picked up that they're hoping will stick around.
CBC News went around the city asking "what lessons or hobbies are you taking with you after this year?" and many people said they've learned to take life as it comes, break their routines and enjoy the small moments.
WATCH: Tap the player below to hear what locals hope to keep from the pandemic
