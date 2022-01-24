Pandemic payouts are stalling cross-border workers' tax returns, Canada Revenue Agency says

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) says the aftermath of COVID-19 has caused a backlog in dealing with tax appeals, such as the ones lodged by two Windsor nurses earlier this year.

The cross-border nurses, who live in Windsor but work in Detroit, say they have proof they've paid their taxes. But they say the tax agency has wiped clean and frozen their bank accounts, and now they're waiting for appeals.

The CRA wouldn't comment on those specific cases, but says people having issues should contact the agency. It also says the pandemic has slowed down appeals.

"The processing timelines and service standard for each level of complexity varies and may be longer than usual due to an increased volume of objections related to COVID-19 benefits and subsidies," spokesperson Etienne Biram said in an email.

"That said, even during these unprecedented times, our commitment to meet our service standards remains the same."

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk, left, and Essex County Warden Hilda MacDonald at an announcement for funding for migrant workers. The Liberal MP says "bumps in the road" from the COVID-19 pandemic have delayed issues cross-border workers are facing with Canada Revenue Agency. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

CBC reached out after Lora Christensen and Isabelle Tardif, two registered nurses who live in Windsor and work at hospitals in Detroit, said the CRA has taken money out of their bank accounts.

Cross-border workers like them have to file taxes in the U.S. before claiming that total as a tax credit in Canada, according to Ian Murphy, tax partner with MCO Partners in Windsor.

That system relies on proof of taxes being files in the U.S., and with processing times at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) averaging six to eight months per return, that has made life difficult for both nurses.

Irek Kusmierczyk, Liberal MP for Windsor-Tecumseh, said Monday that COVID-19 brought "bumps in the road."

"We're working right now to address those specific concerns that were raised," he said. "I'm confident that we'll be able to address those issues and to provide the information that those workers need."

Lora Christensen is a nurse at a children's hospital in Detroit, Mich. She plans to file a grievance in 2023 after renewing her U.S. visa. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

The office for Brian Masse, Windsor West NDP MP, said Masse has written to the federal minister of national revenue.

"I believe you need to put a stop immediately to the freezing of Canadians' bank accounts for debts which are not legitimate," Masse said in the letter. "Your current process not only spends time and resources on Canadian law-abiding taxpayers, but it is also particularly harsh and cruel on people trying to follow the law."

Still in limbo

Those reactions come as little solace to Christensen and Tardif.

Christensen's case has not progressed, but she said that she plans to file a grievance with the agency in the new year after renewing her U.S. visa.

Isabelle Tardif is a nurse at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Mich. She received a letter from Canada Revenue Agency saying they want $20,000 because they claim she did not file her 2021 taxes. (TJ Dhir/CBC)

For Tardif, things have gotten worse.

"They just sent me another letter saying they want $20,000 immediately for 2021," she said. "Even though I've told them several times that [the IRS] still hasn't processed my taxes. I just found out online that my 2021 still hasn't been processed, so I don't have documents to give [CRA]. So now, I have to go and see if my accountant can get an extension once again.

"I'm so tired."