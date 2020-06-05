Hospital staff protest against province's pandemic pay, calls it unequal

Dozens of staff from Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) gathered outside at both campuses of the hospital Friday afternoon, marching and holding signs, calling for the provincial government to expand its pandemic-pay list to include all front-line health workers.

"Everyone's showing solidarity, working together, recognizing that every single one of them is critically important to the operations of the hospital and looking after patients," WRH chief of staff Wassim Saad said.

"I think the message was sent and that, certainly, from our perspective at the hospital, we've known this for a long time that no one here is less important than anyone else because you do need everybody to make things work and to look after these patients," he said.

Shawna Williams, a lab tech at the Ouellette campus, says she has been staying in a hotel away from her family from months.

The staff at Windsor Regional Hospital walked out today with full support from the hospital's administration today protesting the provincial government's pandemic pay which they call unequal.

She is one of the employees excluded from the list and will not be receiving pandemic pay.

"We feel isolated. We feel unappreciated and I think the idea was a great idea. I think it was executed poorly," she said. "You can't divide people like this. We're all here for the same reason. And I think we all deserve it."

She said it warms her heart to see staff from different positions coming together to show their support.

Staff from WRH are calling for the provincial government to expand its pandemic-pay list to include all front-line health workers. (Jacob Barker)

Saad believes the rally was a success.

"Every single person that works in this organization whether they're directly involved in patient care face-to-face or not is critically important," he said.

"Otherwise, if you don't have the person who's cleaning the rooms to get rid of the virus to clear it out for the next person to come in, things don't run. If you don't have the porters to move patients between rooms and from the emergency room to the ward, things don't run."

"You need a pharmacist. You need a lot of people. A lot of work goes around and it goes on in the background. That is not direct face-to-face care that should be recognized and that was the message that we tried to send."

Workers who qualify for the pandemic pay get a temporary pay bump of $4 per hour. Some also qualify for an additional lump sum if they've worked a designated amount during a particular four-week period.

In response to the protest, Sebastian Skamski, spokesperson for Ontario's Treasury Board president Peter Bethlenfalvy, said in a statement, "As Premier Ford has said, we wish we could provide pandemic pay to every single frontline worker who has contributed to the fight against COVID-19."

"Unfortunately, there is a limit to the amount of funding provided by the federal government through our shared agreement and we are not able to expand the pandemic pay program beyond the over 375,000 employees already deemed eligible."

