Pam Mizuno named Windsor police chief
Windsor

Acting police chief Pam Mizuno has been officially given the chief title in Windsor.

CBC News ·
Acting police chief Pam Mizuno has been officially given the chief title in Windsor. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Pam Mizuno has been officially named the police chief in Windsor.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens made the surprise announcement at St. Gabriel Catholic School Friday morning, announcing the Windsor Police Board had made their decision.

Mizuno joined the service in 1994 and was named superintendent in 2016. In 2018, she took a deputy chief role. Mizuno has been acting chief since Al Frederick retired June 27. 

Deputy Chief Brad Hill tweeted the news Friday, calling Mizuno committed and hard working. 

Mizuno is the first female to be named chief in WPS history. 

