Pam Mizuno named Windsor police chief

Pam Mizuno has been officially named the police chief in Windsor.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens made the surprise announcement at St. Gabriel Catholic School Friday morning, announcing the Windsor Police Board had made their decision.

Pam Mizuno was just named the new Chief of Police! First female to ever hold the position!

Mizuno joined the service in 1994 and was named superintendent in 2016. In 2018, she took a deputy chief role. Mizuno has been acting chief since Al Frederick retired June 27.

Deputy Chief Brad Hill tweeted the news Friday, calling Mizuno committed and hard working.

Congratulations to Pam Mizuno on being appointed Chief of Windsor Police. The City of Windsor will be well served by such a committed, hard working leader. Exciting news for the future of Windsor Police.

Mizuno is the first female to be named chief in WPS history.