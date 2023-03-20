Content
Former Windsor police chief made $266K in 3 months after sudden retirement

Pam Mizuno retired in March 2022 to spend more time with family

Jason Viau · CBC News ·
Pam stands in front of a windsor police logo
Former Windsor police chief Pam Mizuno began her career as an officer in 1994. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Former Windsor police chief Pam Mizuno took home a salary of more than $266,000 in 2022, despite only working for the first three months of that year.

Mizuno abruptly announced her retirement in the middle of a five-year contract on March 22, 2022, which took effect nine days later. In a goodbye email obtained by CBC News at the time, Mizuno said her decision stemmed from a desire to spend more time with her family.

It's unclear why she collected a salary of $266,536.34 and taxable benefits of $4,143.84 last year, despite retiring in March. The police board wouldn't answer either. 

"As this is a matter relating to an identifiable individual, I am unable to provide the information requested," said Sarah Sabihuddin, administrative director for the Windsor police services board.

CBC News requested an interview with Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens. His chief of staff instead made reference to the above statement.

Ontario's Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act requires all public institutions to report individuals who make more than $100,000 in a year by March 31 of the following year.

Windsor police chief sits in front of a white wall
Windsor police chief Jason Bellaire took on the position permanently in December. (Jason Viau/CBC)

By comparison, police chief Jason Bellaire had a salary of $238,523.73, according to documents that will appear before the police board this week. Bellaire assumed the role of acting police chief on April 1, 2022, until he became officially took over the position on Dec. 1.

In 2021, Mizuno made $241,939.95, signalling that she made more in the first three months of 2022 than she did the entire previous year.

Jason Viau

Journalist

Jason Viau is reporter for CBC News based in Windsor, Ont. He has an interest in telling stories related to accountability, policing, court, crime and municipal affairs. You can email story ideas and tips to jason.viau@cbc.ca.

