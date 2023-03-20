Former Windsor police chief made $266K in 3 months after sudden retirement
Pam Mizuno retired in March 2022 to spend more time with family
Former Windsor police chief Pam Mizuno took home a salary of more than $266,000 in 2022, despite only working for the first three months of that year.
Mizuno abruptly announced her retirement in the middle of a five-year contract on March 22, 2022, which took effect nine days later. In a goodbye email obtained by CBC News at the time, Mizuno said her decision stemmed from a desire to spend more time with her family.
It's unclear why she collected a salary of $266,536.34 and taxable benefits of $4,143.84 last year, despite retiring in March. The police board wouldn't answer either.
"As this is a matter relating to an identifiable individual, I am unable to provide the information requested," said Sarah Sabihuddin, administrative director for the Windsor police services board.
CBC News requested an interview with Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens. His chief of staff instead made reference to the above statement.
Ontario's Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act requires all public institutions to report individuals who make more than $100,000 in a year by March 31 of the following year.
By comparison, police chief Jason Bellaire had a salary of $238,523.73, according to documents that will appear before the police board this week. Bellaire assumed the role of acting police chief on April 1, 2022, until he became officially took over the position on Dec. 1.
In 2021, Mizuno made $241,939.95, signalling that she made more in the first three months of 2022 than she did the entire previous year.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?