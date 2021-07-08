Palestinans question why they were fined for gathering when soccer fans were not

An impromptu celebration after Italy won a semi-final soccer game this week saw dozens of Windsorites take to the streets with flags in hand, honking horns and standing through the tops of their vehicles.

Police said Wednesday that no tickets were issued for breaching Ontario's Reopening Act or municipal bylaws leading some in the Palestinian community to question why.

They say that at a rally in May where a large group took to the streets on foot and in cars, more than 25 tickets were issued.

For one of the organizers of that rally in support of Palestinians, learning that no one at soccer celebration was ticketed for similar behaviour was "extremely devastating."

"You can't pick and choose which citizens you want to hold accountable for an action and turn a blind eye to other citizens that are committing the same exact action," said Rasha Zaib, who received an $800 for violating the Reopening Ontario Act at the May rally.

The celebration in Windsor’s Via Italia neighbourhood continues! Italy is going to the finals of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EURO2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EURO2020</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/vL2WouU7Jn">pic.twitter.com/vL2WouU7Jn</a> —@sanJmaru

Zaib said organizers of the Palestine rally coordinated with police before that event started, giving Windsor police the chance to ensure that an appropriate level of enforcement was posted around the downtown area where the May rally took place.

But according to Windsor police, that pre-planning is what made Tuesday's celebration in Windsor's Via Italia neighbourhood so different from the Palestine rally.

Palestinian supporters are seen gathering for a demonstration along Windsor's riverfront on May 19. Police handed out more than 25 tickets at the downtown event which drew several hundred people. An organizer was charged under Ontario's Reopening Act and noise bylaws, and the rest of the tickets were for traffic and noise-related offences. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"The main difference here is the [Palestinian] demonstration was a planned event with a planned police presence due to the number people expected in attendance," said Const. Natalya Natyshak, adding Tuesday's celebration of Italy's victory was "impromptu".

"Every situation presents unique circumstances and considerations for police, no two calls are ever the same."

But for Zaib, that explanation from Windsor police is "not fair," adding she feels like she's being punished for coordinating with police beforehand.

"When you try to become an obedient citizen to the law and do things the right way, you're being held accountable. But when you're doing it without letting them know, you're getting away with it," said Zaib.

Ahmed Farhan attended the Palestinian rally in Windsor back in May. He said it doesn't seem fair that more than 25 tickets were issued at that rally but none were given out during Tuesday's celebration in the Via Italia neighbourhood. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

For Ahmed Farhan, an attendee of the May rally, said ticketing organizers of a pre-planned rally "shouldn't be an excuse to crack down on those people harder."

"I don't want this to be like an attack on the Italian community or anybody else out there celebrating whatever makes them happy," said Farhan.

"I think this is more of a criticism of what the Windsor police institution itself looks like and recognizing when things don't seem fair and when people are pointing that out."

We do not condone the behaviours seen on the roadways [Tuesday] and the possibility of drivers or passengers being charged if identified still exist. - Const. Natalya Natyshak, Windsor Police Service

However, Windsor police is not ruling out the possibility of laying charges against some of the people in Tuesday's celebration in the city's Via Italia neighbourhood.

"We do not condone the behaviours seen on the roadways [Tuesday] and the possibility of drivers or passengers being charged if identified still exist," Natyshak said in a police statement.

Windsor police added they will be "monitoring activities" after the Euro Cup final between Italy and England this Sunday for public safety management, traffic offences and noise violations.

"We want the community to be able to celebrate; however, it is everybody's responsibility to do so safely. Please do not take to the streets with vehicles for the purpose of celebrating."