Painted crosswalk proposal approved by city council
Painted crosswalk proposal approved by city council

Painted crosswalks are one step closer to becoming a reality in Windsor, as an initiative aimed at promoting public art and making surrounding neighbourhoods more attractive was approved by council Monday.

Community groups to paint the crosswalks while city ensures safety regulations are met

CBC News
This Pride crosswalk is located in Corner Brook, Newfoundland. A similar crosswalk might be painted in Windsor. (Brian McHugh/CBC)

Painted crosswalks are one step closer to becoming a reality in Windsor. City council approved the concept Monday night and referred the item to the 2019 operating budget for a more detailed analysis of cost and funding options. 

The initiative is aimed at promoting public art and making surrounding neighbourhoods more attractive.

City of Windsor cultural affairs manager Cathy Masterson told CBC News the community groups advocating for crosswalks in four areas in Windsor would be responsible for the actual painting.

The city, Masterson added, would be concerned with ensuring safety regulations are met.

"We would be involved with blocking off the streets and making sure that the streets are clean and making sure the paint meets the standards that are on roads which are deal about reflection and water movement and we don't want people sliding through paint and things like this," Masterson said.

Manager of Cultural Affairs for Community Development and Health Services at the City of Windsor Cathy Masterson said she enjoys seeing colour in unexpected places. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

The proposal mentions painted crosswalks in the Glengarry-to-Marentette neighbourhood, which includes a painting of the cultural diversity in their community. The Windsor Symphony Orchestra would like to paint music notes on a crosswalk.

A pride crosswalk has been requested for the Walkerville area and Via Italie on Erie Street has also submitted an idea.

"I think it is a fantastic opportunity, it's really providing the community an opportunity to have a bit of neighbourhood identification, its reflective of their own community," said Masterson. 

However, the city's traffic department says they will have to make sure all the technical requirements are met. 

"We have to make sure material used is slip resistant ... reflective at night, those sorts of things," said John Wolf, senior manager of traffic operations​.

City staff says the price of the project all depends on what sort of paint is used.

A crosswalk that uses thermoplastic materials can cost up to $15,000 per crosswalk but last up to seven years. Regular road paint has a one-year life expectancy and costs about $1,000. 

Picture a downtown Windsor crosswalk that resembles a piano keyboard ... or a bar or two of musical notes. City council will receive a report tonight from some community groups interested in these painted crosswalks. We hear more about it from both the cultural side and the traffic safety side 8:51
