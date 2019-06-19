'Great sense of accomplishment': Paddleboarders complete 130 km trip across Lake Erie

Paddleboarders Jeff Guy, Kwin Morris and Joe Lorenz touched down on the shores of Sandusky, Ohio this morning, braving almost 20 hours of headwinds to finish their 24-hour, 130 km journey across Lake Erie.

The trip was part of the paddlers' Stand Up for Great Lakes project, intended to raise awareness about environmental issues in the region.

The three men began their journey in Belle Isle, Michigan, leaving around 8:30 a.m.

Lorenz said the crossing started off smoothly, but the trio soon encountered almost "20 [to] 23 hours of straight headwind for the rest of the paddle."

Jeff guy, right, Kwin Morris, middle and Joe Lorenz, left completed their journey across Lake Erie on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. (Stand Up for Great Lakes)

The headwinds continued throughout the night.

"Every time we took a break, we were going backwards very fast," explained Lorenz.

Thankfully, winds settled down during the final two hours of the journey, allowing the three paddleboarders to complete their crossing in slightly fewer than 24 hours.

The three men posted updates on Facebook throughout the trip.

In a June 19, 2019 video post, Morris explained that the trio encountered "headwinds all night," but that they were nonetheless able to make it to morning.

The Lake Erie crossing was the fourth such trip. The trio previously crossed Lake Michigan in 2015, followed by Lake Huron and Lake Superior.

Lorenz explained that, other than feeling "sore everywhere, it's a great sense of accomplishment."

In addition to proving their physical prowess and commitment, the trio were able to raise approximately $14,400 -- just a few hundred dollars short of their $15,000 goal.

Lorenz said that all of the money raised will be donated to the Cooperative Institute for Great Lakes Research, a research facility sponsored by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

"And through paddling across these lakes, we can get other people involved to help donate to a cause that we think is doing great work for the preservation in the Great Lakes [region]," said Lorenz.

Lake Ontario — the smallest of the five Great Lakes of North America — will be the trio's next journey.

Lorenz didn't state when he and his comrades will embark on the final crossing.