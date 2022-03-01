What is Paczki Day? These locals taste the Windsor delicacy for the first time
Sugar-covered, filled pastries come from Polish Catholics who give up sweets for Lent
Whether you celebrate Shrove Tuesday or Fat Tuesday — Paczki Day is a huge tradition for locals in Windsor.
Paczki are traditional Polish doughnuts that distinguish themselves with a richer, sweeter dough and are filled with jams, custard or a traditional prune filling.
The doughnuts are eaten by Polish Catholics on Shrove Tuesday to splurge before fasting begins for Lent the next day. Lent being the 40-day period many Christians dedicate to fasting and prayer that is followed by Easter.
However, the tradition of eating paczkis on this day has long since spread in the community.
CBC News caught up with three new Windsorites to introduce them to the local dessert.
James Wilson from Australia, Varfley Dolleh from Liberia and Nav Sidhu from India all tried paczkis for the first time.
