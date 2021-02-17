At this Windsor bakery, Shrove Tuesday is busier than any other day of the year

Blak's Bakery is opening at 6 a.m. — three hours earlier than usual — to accommodate the expected crowds for the Shrove Tuesday paczki rush.

"For us, paczki day is our single most busiest day of the year. It out beats Christmas Eve and Easter Saturday. It is our best day," owner Valarie Blak-Gill said in an interview on Friday.

Paczki are Polish-style filled doughnuts. They are particularly popular on Shrove Tuesday, when many indulge in treats ahead of the Christian observance of Lent.

At Blak's, preparation starts on Thursday. Family and friends step in to help out, and the staff goes from 11 people to around 30.

Despite the hectic pace, Blak-Gill says she loves it.

"It's so nice seeing so many people that you don't get a chance to see or talk to all year long, and yet everybody comes down because on Tuesday everybody wants to be Polish."

Blak's Bakery owner, Valarie Blak-Gill, shown in 2021. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

While today there are many local bakeries offering the paczki — they're even available at supermarkets — it was Blak's Bakery on Langlois Avenue that introduced Windsor to the treat. It opened 105 years ago.

Blak-Gill says a fourth generation of her family, her daughter, son and a nephew, are now among the employees.

"It didn't get as popular as it is today until like the '80s, where people other than Polish people now know what paczkis are."