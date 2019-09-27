Dog days are here again: Facebook group helps owner reunite with pet

When Mikayla Brooks broke up with her then-boyfriend, she wasn't sure that she'd ever see her dog, Tank, again.

But after learning that Tank, a Labrador-Mastiff, was about to be surrendered to the Windsor Humane Society, Brooks went to the Windsor Dog Spotters Facebook group for help.

"As soon as I made the post, I had about 20 people offering to foster [Tank] — help me go get him and everything," Brooks said.

Brooks, who lives with her uncle as she searches for an apartment, isn't able to house Tank on her own.

Instead, Windsor resident Terry Green is Tank's temporary foster owner, while Brooks continues to search for a home of her own.

Mikayla Brooks wasn't sure she'd see her dog Tank again. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

"I couldn't let him sit in the humane society," Green said, whose own pet died three months ago. "[He] looked too sad."

Green explained that he's often thought about fostering other dogs while their owners land on their feet.

Windsorite Terry Green opened his home to Tank, offering to foster the pup while Mikayla Brooks finds a place of her own. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

"It was something I was thinking about doing for a while," he said. "I never did it. It was just the right time."

Brooks hopes she finds a home before Christmas. She plans to rent an apartment with her mother, sister and step-aunt.

"As soon as we get an apartment, then I plan on coming and taking Tank," she said.

While Mikayla Brooks finds a place of her own, Terry Green says she can visit Tank whenever she wants. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

In the meantime, Green said his door is always open, and Brooks is more than welcome to visit Tank whenever she wants.

"I've been seeing a lot of crime and stuff happening in Windsor, so seeing this happen, it makes me happy, because it tells you good things do happen," said Brooks. "It may not be as often as you want it to, but there are good people out there."