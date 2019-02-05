Sold out Owl Prowl aims to spot birds of prey near Lake Erie

A couple of hikes through the Holiday Beach Conservation Area aim to connect people with birds of prey through call and response engagement with owls.

The winter Owl Prowl was scheduled to happen Jan. 31, but was pushed back due to the frigid temperatures.

"Tonight isn't so bad," said Kristin Ives, a curator and education coordinator with the Essex Regional Conservation Authority (ERCA).

"But last week when we had deep freeze temperatures, if people are cognisant of that and they call an owl off their nest, then those eggs can freeze."

Owls not on payroll

Ives is one of two guides with ERCA who will take dozens of people on the group hikes to engage with owls along Lake Erie.

"When you use call and response to evoke interest from owls in the wild you have to be very careful," said Ives, who said they are careful to organize events around the birds behaviours.

"You don't want to harass the owls or call them away from what they should be doing."

Listen to CBC's Afternoon Drive Host Chris Dela Torre chat with Kristin Ives — including an owl call

Who wouldn't want to learn how to call an owl? Kristin Ives with the Essex Region Conservation Authority explains the Owl Prowl near Holiday Beach. 5:40

Ives said that the hope is to get an owl to respond to a call, so people can feel the magic of the interaction.

"There's an element of thrill but there's also a little element of magic," said Ives, who said hikers need to be nearly silent to make sure the owls don't fly away.

"The highlight of the evening, which of course we can't guarantee because the owls are off the payroll, is we'll be able to actually call an owl and observe one live."

Making 'great strides'

Ives said the walk also offers a moment to teach people about conservation efforts in the community.

"In anything we do — isn't there always an opportunity to do better?" said Ives, who believes people in Windsor-Essex are making "great strides" as stewards of the environment.

"ERCA wants to be sure that we're carrying those messages out and just encouraging continued stewardship and improved efforts wherever we can make them."