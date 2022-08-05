What started out as a way to keep active during the pandemic has developed into a 350-kilometre bike challenge for 10-year-old Owen Denis of Windsor, Ont., and this Saturday he's asking the community to come out and help support him.

He's tracking each bike ride he's making until Oct. 1, raising food items and money for Drouillard Place, which offers services in the Ford City community.

"My motivation behind this is mostly just for people who don't have enough money to go to the store and get food, so I want to help people by raising money for Drouillard Place," said Owen.

His mother, Monica Denis, said she gave Owen a walking challenge when the pandemic first started as a way to keep him active with a goal.

"It worked," Monica said. "He did 200 (kilometres) the first time so we thought we'd push the limit a bit more this time."

When people in the community found out about Owen's walking, some wanted to get involved and support him so this time around Owen and his family decided to add the charitable element.

On Saturday, they're inviting people to join Owen at the Ford Test Track to bike, walk, or make a non-perishable food donation toward the cause.

Owen said, he wants to bring more items to the Drouillard Place food pantry that will be specifically geared toward kids.

"Always when people go to food pantries they only get the necessities," he said.