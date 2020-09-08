7-year-old comic book creator raising money for COVID-19 vaccine research

A 7-year-old Windsor boy is doing his part to help out during the COVID-19 pandemic by drawing and selling a comic book.

"The amount that I hope to raise is enough to get a vaccine because I hate COVID," comic creator Owen Cargill said.

The 12-page comic book is called The Last Family – rise of the COVID-19, which he began selling in front of his house in South Windsor for $5 a copy.

Rogues Gallery owner Sean Cousineau caught wind of Owen's project on social media and offered to sell the comic at his shop. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Rogues Gallery Comics owner Sean Cousineau knows Owen as a customer at the store and caught wind of the project through social media. He said his decision to sell the comics at his front counter was a no-brainer.

"We've sold out twice already," Cousineau said. "Every time he brings them in, they go out just as fast."

As of Sunday, Owen had sold 100 comic books raising $500. He says he plans to give to the funds to Moderna, one of the leading companies in the U.S. attempting to develop a successful vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

"Lots of people are buying them from everywhere," Owen said.

"[It feels] pretty good," he said when asked what it's like having his comic being sold beside comics like Batman and X-Men.

"This is going to be a very famous comic," he added.

Proud parents

Owen's father, Darren Cargill said he's incredibly proud of his son's work and the fact that he decided to give the proceeds to a cause.

"He came up with the idea of doing a comic book on his own and donating the proceeds to finding a vaccine and funding it," Darren said.

Amy Seibel and Darren Cargill are proud of their son Owen Cargill for donating the proceeds of his comic book to COVID-19 vaccine research. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

He said that Owen has been reading comic books since he was little. His family used to live nearby Rogues but since moving to South Windsor, they've continued to visit the shop.

"Just encouraging him to read as much as possible, whenever possible, it all started with comic books," Darren said.

"It just helps him expand his imagination expand his horizons."

Giving kids

Darren said Owen's participation in a group called 100 Kids Who Care, which aims to "inspire the next generation of philanthropists," may have had something to do with Owen's idea to donate proceeds.

"I think a lot of this might have come from that, learning about donation and being charitable. I think it's a wonderful organization," Darren said.

The sky is the limit, when it comes to a fundraising goal. There are plans to produce more ideas and even an offer for a "commissioned art project," as Darren called it.

Owen's family used to live near Rogues Comics before moving to South Windsor, but they've continued to come to the shop ever since. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Rogues Gallery got an offer of $40 for Owen to draw Godzilla fighting the coronavirus. Owen plans to take the customer up on his offer and has been practicing hard, drawing the mythical creature.

Owen says anyone who wants a copy of the book can come to Rogues to purchase a copy or to email his dad directly.