Emotional International Overdose Awareness Day event in Windsor

Those recovering from drug addictions and others who lost people to overdoses shared stories of sadness and words of hope to mark International Overdose Awareness Day in Windsor, Ont.

House of Hope — a transitional sober living home for women — organized the event, alongside Pozitive Pathways, the Downtown Mission and Aegis Health Group.

Some people recovering with a drug addiction spoke about their personal struggle and remembered loved ones they lost to the disease. Samantha Hartin sang Angel by Sarah McLachlan to the crowd and shared why she's sober today.

Windsorites mark International Overdose Awareness Day

Last year, Hartin said her cousin died after being taken off of life support following a drug overdose.

"That was my birthday. I vowed, since then, even though I've had ups and downs, that I would stay clean," said Hartin.

Kim Bailey struggled for the last four years with an addiction to cocaine. She sought help after seeing a young man die of a drug overdose right in front of her.

"I wasn't going down a good path at all. I was going to end up either dead or in jail," said Bailey.

Now, Bailey, 44, said she's "really excited" to be going back to work after just marking 90 days of sobriety.

Health unit working to open supervised consumption site

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is working with Health Canada and Ontario's Ministry of Health to secure approval and funding to operate a supervised consumption and treatment site in the city.

According to data from Ontario Health, there were 67 confirmed opioid-related deaths in Windsor-Essex last year. In 2020, there were 71.

Last year, there were also 505 emergency department visits in Windsor-Essex related to opioid use, compared to 358 the year before.